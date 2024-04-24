DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi and Gujarat target crucial points to kick off playoff race at Arun Jaitley

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy loss while chasing a 267-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game but recorded a dominant win against Gujarat Titans in the first-led fixture in Ahmedabad this season.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 18:53 IST
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half with inconsistent performances in the first half of the season and are in dire need of a win to remain confident in the playoff qualification race.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi suffered a 67-run defeat while chasing 267 against high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game and are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table with five losses in eight games. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat recorded a hard-fought win against Punjab Kings to jump to sixth position in the points table. 

Live updates :DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • Apr 24, 2024 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    DC vs GT IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm!!!!

    Toss in 10 minutes. Stay tuned to know who wins the toss and if there are any team changes on either side. 

  • Apr 24, 2024 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    DC vs GT IPL 2024: Pitch Report

    Deep Dasgupta and Nathalie Germanos: SRH put up a record breaking 125 runs during the batting PP in the last game at this venue, but that was on pitch number 4, we've moved across to pitch number 5 for today's game. 63m and 62m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. The pitch in the last game was completely different to what's been the case here. The grass seems to be patchy, there has been dry grass and it has been rolled, but there are some bare areas as well. It could be two paced with the spinners getting a bit of help in the first innings, but this pitch looks very good, very well rolled and should play nicely.

  • Apr 24, 2024 6:44 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    DC vs GT IPL 2024: Head to Head

    Total Matches: 4

    DC Won: 2

    GT Won: 2

    Highest Score: 171 by GT

    Lowest Score: 89 by GT

  • Apr 24, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    DC vs GT IPL 2024 Match 40 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals square up against Gujarat Titans. The last time they faced each other, DC bowled Gujarat all out for just 89 runs and won the match comprehensively by 6 wickets. Today GT will look to get their revenge and settle the score. Stay tuned to follow every update from the match!!!!

