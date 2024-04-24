DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi and Gujarat target crucial points to kick off playoff race at Arun Jaitley

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsDelhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half with inconsistent performances in the first half of the season and are in dire need of a win to remain confident in the playoff qualification race.
Rishabh Pant's Delhi suffered a 67-run defeat while chasing 267 against high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game and are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table with five losses in eight games. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat recorded a hard-fought win against Punjab Kings to jump to sixth position in the points table.