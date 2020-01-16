Inside Sidharth Malhotra's private birthday bash. Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh attend

Inside Sidharth Malhotra's private birthday bash

Sidharth Malhotra threw a party on his 35th birthday bash which was attended some of his close friends. We spotted his Marjaavaan co-star Rakul Preet Singh, director Milap Zaveri, Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, mentor Karan Johar, Ek Villain and Marjaavaan co-star Riteish Deshmukh and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

Aditya Roy Kapur arriving at Sidharth Malhotra's party

Riteish Deshmukh spotted as he arrives to attend Sid's birthday bash

Before ringing in his birthday with his Bollywood squad, the actor cute a cake with paps and fans. In one of the pictures doing the rounds on social media, Sid can be seen posing with the gift presented by his fan. It is a collage of his pictures, over the years.

Sidharth kept it cool and casual. He sported a red coloured check shirt with a pair of black trousers.

Here's a sneak-peek into his birthday bash.

The mandatory cake facial.

The one with the mentor.

Team Marjaavaan's reunion

Here's a video doing the rounds on Instagram. In the clip from his birthday party, Sidharth can be seen cutting several cakes while his squad sings the birthday song for him.

Later on his birthday, Sidharth also joined his fans and interacted with them. His fans, mostly comprising women brought a birthday cake for their favourite star.

Dharma Productions also released the first look of Sidharth's upcoming film Shershaah on his birthday. It is a biopic of Kargil war marytr Captain Vikram Batra. Sharing the poster, Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film, wrote, ''We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

Sidharth also shared the posters on his Instagram along with the caption, ''An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.''