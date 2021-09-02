Shubh Mangal Saavdhan turns 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar take stroll down memory lane; see BTS video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Shubh Mangal Saavdhan turns 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar take stroll down memory lane

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar clocked in four years of its release. The film was directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. On the film’s fourth anniversary, Ayushmann and Bhumi took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film with their fans. Taking a trip down the memory lane Bhumi recalled the time they shot the film. "It’s been 4 years to the biscuit falling and it did way more than rising my career. Thank you @aanandlrai @rs.prasanna @hiteshkewalya for giving me one of my most loved films. Sugandha & Mudit will always be so special," Bhumi wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Sharing a clip from the movie, Ayushmann wrote, "I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that was disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L Rai and RS Prasanna. Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage (sic)."

He added, "After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me as an artiste (sic)."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' showed people want to discuss taboo topics

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a romantic comedy film, highlighted the topic of erectile dysfunction among men in a humorous vein.The film revolves around Mudit Sharma, who is about to get married, on how he deals with his impotency with his fiancé and family. A spin-off titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, was released on 21 February 2020.

Also read: Saira Banu was under stress after husband Dilip Kumar's death, says spokesperson Faisal Farooqui