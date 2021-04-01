Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty clocks 20M followers on Instagram, shares 20 things she loves | WATCH

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not just an extremely talented actress but is also a social media sensation. The actress recently clocked 20M followers on her official Instagram account. Indeed, it's time for a huge celebration for Shilpa but the actress made it a little more special for her fans as she shared 20 things she loves in a video.

The actress took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and well wishes. She also revealed 20 things that matter the most to her in her life. Undoubtedly, her kids Vian and Samaisha tops the list. Then she mentioned Yoga is one of her most favorite things followed by date nights with her cookie (Raj Kundra), Sunday binge, family, positivity, family, work, fresh flowers, home garden, tea, plucking fruits, her furry friends, cooking, girl gang, dancing, blow-dry hair, Ghar ka khana, and of course her 20 million Instagram family.

Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, " T-W-E-N-T-Y M-I-L-L-I-O-N I feel blessed beyond words to consistently be receiving SOoooo much love and support from all of you! Thank you for being such a wonderful family, my #InstaFam. I am here... because of your love . I love you all! With Gratitude; SSK."

Shilpa Shetty's Yoga, cooking and Sunday binge videos became a rage on Instagram. They have been loved by her fans. Take a look at some of Shilpa's amazing posts:

On the professional front, Shilpa is reprising the role of a judge in the dance reality show Super Dancer-Chapter 4 for the fourth year in a row.

Talking about the same, she says: "It goes without saying that the show is like family to me. It's been three seasons that we have shot together, there's this sense of ease that I share with Dada (filmmaker Anurag Basu) and (choreographer) Geeta (Kapoor) along with the crew."

"I cannot really articulate the emotions that I have for the show. More than anything, I have had the opportunity to witness some of the most talented dancers in the country. I'm truly grateful for the show," she added.