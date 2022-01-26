'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' trends on Twitter ahead of Shehnaaz Gill's 29th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZGILL 'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' trends on Twitter ahead Shehnaaz Gill's 29th birthday

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following who are always concerned about her well-being especially after Sidharth Shukla's death. Well, in order to make her day special, her fans just a day ahead of her special day took to Twitter and made the hashtag 'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' one of the top trends on Wednesday. For those unversed, the Punjabi singer-actress will be celebrating her 29th birthday on January 27 ie tomorrow. It will be Sana's first birthday post the shocking demise of Sidharth. Speaking about the viral tweets, it all began when a user requested fans to comment on the same hashtag for her birthday.

Have a look at the posts that followed:

Just yesterday, Shehnaaz took to her social media and shared a note from the Shukla family asking everyone to consult with them before using the late actor's name in projects. The statement read, "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us."

It further reads, "We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release," continued the statement. The family also urged fans to keep the actor's wishes in mind: "So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with."

For those unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. Shehnaaz was left devastated and stayed low-key for almost a month. She returned for the promotion of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

She is all set to pay tribute to the late actor during the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. The announcement of the same was shared by on the official Instagram handle of the channel through a promo. The caption posted alongside read, "Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute."

Shehnaaz has been a part of various Punjabi music videos and films like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Sana even featured in a music video with rapper Badshah.