Shehnaaz Gill to resume shoot for 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh? Makers share update 

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The actress who is still coping up with the loss of her close friend Sidharth Shukla is expected to resume work soon. Sidharth died on September 2. Reportedly, Shehnaaz is yet to shoot for a promotional song of the film.

Makers of the show revealed that they pushed the shooting date forward understanding the sensitivity of the situation. They are now looking at finalising a date by the end of this month and are hoping that Shehnaaz will be able to shoot for the same.

Producer Diljit Thind told ETimes, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.

Ever since actor Sidharth's death, fans and colleagues alike have been worried about Shehnaaz. The duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' since Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved pairings on Indian TV and their admirers were always eager to see them work together. Recently, when Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai the actress was asked about Shehnaaz and how she's holding up now.

Pavitra informed that she hasn't been able to speak to Shehnaaz after Sidharth's demise. Pavitra thinks Shehnaaz needs to be left alone to be back to normal and cope up with the loss. However, she added that the Punjabi actress is not in a good state at the moment.

"I pray that Shehnaaz gets back on her feet because I’m sure Sidharth must be watching over her somewhere from up there wishing she gets back to normal life. And we are also waiting to see that,” she told the paparazzi.

Known for his work in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth, who came out as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.