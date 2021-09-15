Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Waiting for Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh? Singer shares update

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. There's an exciting news for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for some update on the film. On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that soon the singer will start dubbing the songs for the film. He further revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will also be released soon.

Take a look:

Indeed, the update has left netizens all pumped up and they can't wait to witness Diljit and Shehnaaz's pairing.

Fans have also shown support to Shenaaz after the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. One of the users tweeted, "More power to @ishehnaaz_gill Come back stronger...take your time. We are waiting. Super excited to watch your movie #HonslaRakh ...Love you Red heart #ShehnaazGill"

This will be the first time the duo will be seen sharing screen space.

Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer for the film. It is set to hit the screens on October 15. The actor announced the film in February through a poster on social media. The poster showed a sketch of Diljit Dosanjh holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up.

Shehnaaz and Diljit shot for the film in Canada. After the film's wrap in April this year, Diljit had shared pictures. The film also stars Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal.