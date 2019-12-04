Image Source : INSTAGRAM You can’t miss this heart-warming photo of Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor was known for his charismatic personality and bringing life on the big screen through a variety of roles. The actor left his fans saddened by the news of his demise on December 4th in 2017 after a prolonged illness. He had a chest infection in 2014. Earlier, he also underwent bypass surgery. While the superstar said goodbye to the world, he is still alive in the memories of his fans as well as the family members.

On Shashi Kapoor’s second death anniversary, here’s a treat for his ardent fans. A photo of him with his beautiful wife Jennifer Kendal. The actor first saw Jennifer through the stage curtains during a performance at his father Prithviraj Kapoor’s Prithvi Theatres. Soon after that they started their courtship and dedicated their lives to one another.

Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal

Shashi Kapoor’s biography throws light on various aspects of his personal life. Talking about their relationship, Jennifer’s sister Felicity explains, “The next afternoon, I was sitting in a Chinese restaurant, watching Jennifer and Shashi fall in love over their noodles. They would stay together till she died, through thick and sometimes very thin […] She had met in Shashi the man she wanted forever.”

Their union was not liked by Jennifer’s father Geoffery who had an objection that Shashi was an Indian. However, after facing all the difficulties, the two finally got married in 1958. Their life after marriage was filled with love and happy memories. They even gave birth to a son anmed Karan. Soon things turned ugly when in 1983 Jennifer was diagnosed with cancer. It didn’t take time for cancer to spread rapidly inside her body and her health began declining. And then in 1984 she passed away.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page