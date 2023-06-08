Shakira and Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumours after spotted together in Spain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shakira & Lewis Hamilton dating

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker Shakira and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton has fueled romance rumours after they were spotted together at El Parco restaurant with their friends. On the same night, pictures of the two from the dinner outing appeared online and quickly went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Lewis and Shakira are seen seated next to one another, and the F1 driver is seen embracing the Latin singer. Shakira wore a grey outfit and had loose hair. Lewis, on the other hand, posed while wearing a black-and-white hoodie, a pair of brown cargo pants, and a baseball cap. In addition, celebs including Sudanese singer-songwriter Mustafa, Canadian musician, and producer Daniel Caesar, and Kendall Jenner’s close friend Fai Khadra were also present.

Shakira and Hamilton were first seen together last month. While many fans have assumed the two are dating, they have not officially confirmed the news. Shakira, a mother of two children, was spotted boating with a group in Miami last month. Hamilton was also spotted in the group. The athlete was seen helping her as she boarded the yacht outside her waterfront mansion.

Recently a video went viral on the internet, which showed Lewis talking to racing driver George Russell about finding a "Latina" girlfriend.

Recently a video went viral on the internet, which showed Lewis talking to racing driver George Russell about finding a "Latina" girlfriend.

This comes after Shakira’s bitter separation from Gerard Piqué last June. The couple parted ways after Pique allegedly cheated on her. The two began dating in 2011 and were together for 11 years. Shakira and Pique met on the set of her song ‘Waka Waka’ back in 2010. The song’s music video featured several popular soccer stars, including Pique.

The Colombian singer even later released three songs that seemed to address their split. One of the tracks, titled ‘TQG,’ is a collaboration with Karol G. It talks about watching an ex-partner move on after a breakup.

