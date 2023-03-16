Shahid Kapoor was once stalked by Raaj Kumar's daughter; she introduced herself as his wife

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJITH46 Shahid Kapoor was once stalked by Raaj Kumar's daughter

There is no doubt that the chocolate boy of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor enjoys a massive female fan following. However, there have many instances with these Bollywood celebs for fans crossing the limits to chase their favorite star. One such incident was when Shahid was stalked by a female fan, who was not just any commoner, but the daughter of a legendary Bollywood actor. Yes! you read it right, Vastavikta Pandit, the daughter of legendary actor Raaj Kumar was so obsessed with Shahid that she started calling herself his wife.

This was way back in 2012 when both were acquainted with each other while pursuing dance classes at Shiamak Davar. 'Chocolate boy' of Tinseltown, who left a mark in our hearts with his debut film, Ishq Vishq, went on to become one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. Over the years, Shahid has made many girls fall in love with him, courtesy of his good looks and dimpled smile.

Vastavikta's obsession with Shahid Kapoor

Raaj Kumar's daughter Vastavikta Pandit fell in love with Shahid Kapoor after meeting him during Shiamak Davar's dance classes. According to the reports, the Haider actor didn't reciprocate her feelings and it led to Vastavikta stalking him on his movie set. In fact, she once sat on the bonnet of his car and obstructed him while he shoots outdoors. She even moved into a house next to Shahid and introduced herself to the people around as Shahid Kapoor's wife.

It was in 2012 when Shahid lodged a police complaint accusing Vastavikta of stalking him on his shoots, vacations etc. And that she had crossed all the limits after she had bought a residence close to Shahid Kapoor’s house and that she used to introduce herself as his wife. Following the complaint, Vastavikta fled in fear of legal action. This old case is once again gaining limelight after Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared its details on his official Instagram account.

Vastavikta Pandit has been part of films such as Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai and Eight: Shani. She made her Bollywood debut in 1996 but remained a struggling artist.

