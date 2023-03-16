Jodhaa Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US gym; video of attack goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aman Dhaliwal stabbed in US gym

Aman Dhaliwal, Jodhaa Akbar actor, was rushed to the hospital after he witnessed multiple injuries recently. The popular Hindi and Punjabi actor was stabbed in the US gym while he was working out. A video of the same is going viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen held hostage on knife point. While the attacker is unknown, he can be seen asking for water in the viral video and also claiming that nobody will take advantage of him. Reportedly, Aman suffered many stabs and injuries.

Aman Dhaliwal was working out at the Planet Fitness gym in Grand Oaks, California when the incident happened. In the viral video, Aman can also be seen tackling the attacker when he gets distracted from keeping him at knifepoint. As soon as the actor takes the assailant to the ground, people in the gym rush to help him.

Watch the video here-

More photos going viral on the internet show stitches and marks on Aman and his head being bandaged. The assailant is currently in police custody as per reports and an investigation is going on.

Talking about Aman Dhaliwal is a resident of Punjab's Mansa and worked in many Punjabi music videos and movies. He made his acting debut in 2007 with a small role in the Sunny Deol-starrer Big Brother. Then he starrer in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar as Rajkumar Ratan Singh.

