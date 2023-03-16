Ram Gopal Varma receives his B. Tech degree after 37 years of graduation | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RGVZOOMIN Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter upload

Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally received his engineering degree 37 years after he finished B Tech from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. The director, who has introduced the novel concept of using cameras to tell stories through different angles, and perspectives, took to his social media to share the picture of the degree. Popularly known as RGV, has given us films like 'Satya', 'Company', 'Shiva', 'Rangeela' and 'Sarkaar' franchise.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote in the caption: "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh."

RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote, "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University. "I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do". The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with a second-class division. The tweet has amassed over 4,000 likes on Twitter.

Several netizens congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree. A user commented: "Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ..... Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I'm feeling so nice to see this." Another one wrote: "Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies."

RGV has directed films across multiple genres, including parallel cinema and docudrama noted for their gritty realism, technical finesse, and craft. Regarded as one of the pioneers of new-age Indian cinema, he was also featured in the BBC World series Bollywood Bosses in 2004.

(With inputs from IANS)

