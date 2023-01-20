Shahid Kapoor rents out his sea-facing Juhu apartment to Kartik Aaryan for THIS whopping amount a month

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYWOODWAALAH Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has leased an apartment in Praneta Building on Juhu Tara Road from Shahid Kapoor. The actor lived in the property with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor, until last year, before they moved into a swanky new duplex located in Mumbai's Worli. Shahid's Juhu home where Kartik will be staying is reportedly spread across 3681 sq. ft and comes with two parking spaces inside the building. The 'Kabir Singh' actor had reportedly bought the property in 2014 before his marriage to Mira.

According to Hindustan Times, the lease terms indicated a 7% escalation in rent every year. With this Kartik Aaryan will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh in the first 12 months, Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third year. Also, Kartik has paid Rs 45 lakh as the security deposit.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor cites 'Kantara' as example of why only spectacles seem to work

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be surprising his fans with a masala action entertainer, Shehzada. Scheduled to release in cinemas on February 10, the film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Apart from this, Kartik was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance. Next, he will be seen in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.

Also, Kartik will be seen in India TV's 'Aap Ki Adalat.' He will be facing difficult questions posed by India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in the third episode of Aap Ki Adalat which is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, January 21st at 10 pm. From talking about box office success to his professional controversies and from spilling beans about his love life to joining the leagues of Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Kartik will be sharing all this and more in an unfiltered session.

Latest Entertainment News