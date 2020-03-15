Shah Rukh Khan to be seen as a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play the role of a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra. It was already reported that the actor will be seen in a cameo in the film and has already shot for it. Now, as per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, it is said that he will be seen as a scientist who will help Ranbir’s character to reach closer to the Brahmastra.

The report in Pinkvilla read, “Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.”

Talking about Brahmastra, in the film Ranbir will be playing the role of Shiva who is in the quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. In this process, he meets many renowned people who help him reach closer to it. The film features Alia Bhatt as Ranbir’s love interest Isha who supports him in the journey. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December last year but in order to improve the film further and make it an otherworldly experience for the viewers, Ayan decided to postpone it. Now the film will release on 4th December this year. However, the shoot of eth film is still incomplete. The star cast was supposed to shoot the final leg of the film’s shoot in Mumbai but they had to postpone it to April owing to coronavirus outbreak.

