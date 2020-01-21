Shah Rukh Khan recalls first visit to Taj Mahal on Rs 50: I could only afford a lassi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first visit to the Taj Mahal on his first salary of Rs 50

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shot for a Republic Day special episode of Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show called Dance Plus 5 and had a blast. The actor graced the show in a pearl white pathani kurta and dhoti pants and mesmerized the contestants with his other-worldly charm and down-to-earth personality. After a performance, the superstar went candid about his first visit to the Taj Mahal and recalled how he spent his first salary.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his first visit to the Taj Mahal was on his first salary which was just Rs 50. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor added that half of his money was spent on the train tickets and he was left with enough to only afford a pink lassi. Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying, “A bee fell into it, but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey.”

The photo of Shah Rukh posing infront of the Taj Mahal cut out on the sets of Dance Plus 5 have also gone viral on the internet. SRK added that he never really got a picture clicked infront of the real Taj Mahal. Check out his photos here-

The contestants, as well as the captains Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund, dedicated a 20-minute long performance to the superstar which touched his heart. The dance on all his popular dance numbers like I Am The Best (Phi Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil se), Chammak Challo (Ra.One) and title tracks of Baadshah, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and others.

Shah Rukh got emotional after the performance and said, “When I am 95, I will still be dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will bring Remo along.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero in 2018. Since then, fans have been waiting for the superstar to announce his next film, However, many speculations have been made that SRK will be seen in Dhoom 4, Don 3 and a few others. Also, he will be seen in a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

