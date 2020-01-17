Shah Rukh Khan gives Bollywood touch to meeting with Jeff Bezos, makes him say 'Don' dialogue

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan gives Bollywood touch to meeting with Jeff Bezos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended an event last night where he met with Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos and interacted with him about his connection with India. It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with SRK and ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others.

During the conversation, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to the meeting when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film Don. When Bezos opened up about getting a role in Star Trek Beyond, Shah Rukh went in and asked him to practice the art of giving an audition for a Hindi movie, leaving Bezos surprised.

Modifying his "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai" dialogue, he made Bezos say "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai". The moment was shared by actor Riteish on his Twitter handle , which has gone viral on social media. Check it out here-

Later in the night, SRK also shared a photo on social media with Jeff Bezos and Zoya Akhtar. He wrote, “Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer...”

Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020

SRK was a super host of the evening and made Bezos comfortable. At one instance, he opened water bottle and offered to him. Looking at his gesture, Bezos said: "You are so humble". To which, SRK joked: "That's because my last few films haven't done well."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online. "I am going to plug my own brands. I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here. The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much. "It's a waste of life," he asserted. Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."

(With IANS inputs)

