Proud father Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his 'gold medal' AbRam, shares his happiness with fans

Shah Rukh and Gauri marked their presence at the annual function of AbRam's school.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2020 16:23 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam

 Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam

SRK's 'gold medal' AbRam has clinched medals in the school races and proud father couldn't resist from sharing it with his fans. Munchkin AbRam won silver, bronze at races- and, like every father in the wold, SRK shared the photographs of his youngest son on social media.

He shared a photo collage of AbRam along with the medals and certificates on Twitter and Instagram. "Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!" Shah Rukh captioned.

View this post on Instagram

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

A day before, Shah Rukh interacted with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India. He was also accompanied by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, musician AR Rahman and superstar Kamal Haasan. 

At the event, SRK modified the dialogue of film Don and made Bezos say "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai." The moment, shared by Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter, went viral in no time.

Last night, he even attended birthday bash of Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is reportedly doing Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's comic action-thriller, which is scheduled to go on floors this year.

