Shah Rukh Khan follows Suhana's advice on how to have fun in life; calls it 'best day of his life'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan's new commercial

Superstar Shah Rukh khan's love for his daughter Suhana knows no bounds. And his latest commercial is the proof! Giving fans a glimpse of the father-daughter's adorable bond, the superstar highlighted how Suhana's advices made his life more colourful and beautiful. On Tuesday, SRK took to Instagram and shared a video of Dubai tourism's new advertisement. The clip begins with that actor making his iconic pose alongside The Atlantis Palm Hotel.

After wrapping up, he gets a call from daughter Suhana who encourages him to look around and have fun in Dubai since he is at a tourist destination. And guess what? SRK quickly followed Suhana's advice and goes out to explore the Arabic city. He dances on the streets, interacts with people and even attends a fabulous party. He even plays football at the beach with a couple of young boys.

At the end of the day, Suhana calls him again and asks him about his day. In response, SRK with a huge on his smile said, "Thanks to you, had the best day of my life." In the clip, SRK can be seen sporting long hair. Shah Rukh's new commercial has undoubtedly left fans in complete awe. "HOW PERFECT HE IS DAMN," a netizen commented. "He is so so handsome. King Khan is back," another one wrote.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be joining Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for their upcoming film 'Pathaan'. It has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.