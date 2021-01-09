Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture with her brother Ibrahim

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture with him on Friday. The 'Kedarnath' star took her Instagram handle and shared the picture in which the brother-sister duo can be seen sitting under an orang tree. Keeping up with her word play, Sara captioned the post as, "Orange you glad I'm your sister. Well you better be mister!!"

In the picture, Sara and Ibrahim pose adorably under an orange tree. While Sara looked beautiful in her yellow and black printed attire, Ibrahim looked dashing in his black t-shirt and jacket. The post received more than five and a half lakh likes within two hours of being posted.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. The stra cast recently wrapped up the Agra schedule of the film. Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai shared a pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule."

Earlier, a part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.

Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is expected to release in 2021.