Sara Ali Khan is having blast in Jaipur and these pictures are proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in Jaipur and has treated her fans with glimpses of her stay in the Pink City. From having a splendid meal to trying her hands at tabla to soaking up the sun, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of her vacay. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also features in the series of pictures shared by Sara on her verified Instagram account.

For her outing, Sara chose a comfortable traditional outfit in white and completed her look with a colourful bandhini stole and matching juttis. She kept her hair loose and opted for a no makeup look.

"#newday #newweek #newmonth, (sic)" Sara captioned the post. Take a look:

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara also posted a couple of fun boomerang videos and pictures. In one of the photos, the actress shared a plate full of exotic cuisines she enjoying in Rajsthan, while in another she can be seen playing the tabla. In others, she was seen posing with her friends.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the OTT-released film 'Coolie No. 1' along with actor Varun Dhawan. She has begun shooting for Aanand L Rai's, 'Atrangi Re'. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.