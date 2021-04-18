Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMEERAREDDY Sameera Reddy tests positive for COVID-19 after Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others

Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the nation, a lot of people including various Bollywood actors have tested positive for the virus. The latest addition to the same is actress Sameera Reddy who took to social media and informed the fans about her COVID positive report. Taking to Instagram, Sameera also revealed that she is currently in-home quarantine and is taking necessary precautions. She wrote, "I tested COVID positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy saasu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe. We will be in home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves."

Further, she wrote, "I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positivr affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay Safe." Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Both Rampal and Mukesh took to their respective social media pages to inform fans about their diagnosis.

Sharing a note late Friday, 48-year-old Rampal said though he was "asymptomatic", he was getting the necessary medical care. "I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions.

"This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona," Rampal wrote.

Mukesh, 39, said he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking "necessary precautions". "We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. "We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe," the actor wrote.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301.

