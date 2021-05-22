Sambhavna Seth alleges 'medical murder' of father, asks fans to support her to get justice | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMBHAVNA SETH Sambhavna Seth with her father

Actress Sambhavna Seth on Saturday shared a video of her father from the hospital, hours before he passed away. In the video, she is seen accusing Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital of allegedly being careless in treating her father, who was suffering from COVID 19. In the caption of the post, she says her father's death was 'medical murder' and urges fans to support her to get justice. She adds that she was waiting to complete the last rituals of her father before taking legal action against the hospital.

"They Killed my Father. As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats.Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced," she wrote in the caption of the video.

"Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father. Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder. My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate , a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice @jayant.priya," she added.

Earlier this month, Sambhavna, who lost her father to Covid-19 complications, says he could have been saved and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life. Sambhavna's strong statement probably hinted at the lack of medical supplies, ICU beds and oxygen and cryptically condemning negligence on part of authorities.

"My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him," Sambhavna wrote, with an Instagram picture showing her with her father. The image, she shared, was taken at her wedding with actor Avinash Dwivedi.

Sambhvana also shared a couple of more posts in the memory of her late father.

She lost her father on May 9 following a cardiac arrest.

