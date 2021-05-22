Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher's health: 'She's holding up fine but some days chemotherapy impacts her state'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRRON KHER Anupam, Kirron Kher

Actress-politician Kirron Kher is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. The 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media. Now, speaking to a leading daily the actor shared a health update about her saying the pandemic has made things a bit difficult but Kirron is on the road to recovery. Kher also informed that she's undergoing chemotherapy for the treatment.

"Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine," the actor told E Times.

"There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too. The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment. She’s making every effort towards that, and so are we," he added.

The actor also shared that Hollywood actor Robert De Niro also keeps checking up on Kirron's health. Apart from this, he also spoke about staying positive in these trying times and motivated his fans to be optimistic and 'draw strength from nature'.

On the professional front, the actor has started working on his next project titled "Moh Maya" in Bhopal. He had recently shared pictures of the mahurat.

