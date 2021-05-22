Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Bhumika Chawla, actress who made Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Tere Naam?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIKA CHAWLA Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika is a popular face in showbiz. She has worked predominantly in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films. Down south, she has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu among others. Not only this, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan with the superhit film Tere Naam (2003). Subsequently, she starred in a number of Hindi films including Run (2004), a remake of the same-named Tamil film, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), again opposite Salman Khan, Silsilay (2005) and Dil Jo Bhi Kahey... (2005) alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Even after giving some Bollywood blockbusters, she returned to Telugu, acting in the films. She has been in the industry for over two decades and has worked in some of the critically and commercially acclaimed films. Not only this but she also the recipient of prestigious awards like Filmfare. She marked her digital debut with webshow Bhram in 2018 alongside Kalki Koechlin and Sanjay Suri.

However, slowly and steadily Bhumika maintained a distance from the showbiz and did fewer Bollywood films. In India TV's special bulletin, Talaash Ek Sitare Ki, the actress opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry and reveals why she has been keeping s distance from Bollywood.

She is currently working in two Telugu films, Seetimaar and Idhe Maa Katha and Operation Majnu, which are due for release in 2021.

She will be next seen in her upcoming sports action movie 'Seetimaarr'. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the movie star cast also includes Gopichand, Tamannaah, Digangana Suryavanshi.