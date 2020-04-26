Image Source : TWITTER Covid-19: Salman Khan to transfer funds to 7000 daily wage workers of the film industry

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be transferring funds into the accounts of 7000 daily wage workers of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Sunday. The Bharat star recently pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers who have been badly hit by the lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. According to BN Tiwari, FWICE President, Salman Khan earlier made an initial payment of Rs 3,000 each to the daily wage workers of the film industry. "We had given him the final list of 23,000 workers so far, who were in dire need of financial help. He is going to transfer money in installments as he doesn't want people to misuse it. He has transferred about Rs 3,000 to every worker and he will transfer money again after some time. We are thankful to him for helping our workers," Mr Tiwari was earlier quoted as saying.

Now, BN Tiwari said that the daily wage workers are sending blessings over the phone repeatedly thanking Salman Khan because this money is not less than any miracle for them in this difficult time..Giving more information on this, BN Tiwari said that there are about 1000 people in these associations who no longer have work. These include musicians, sound recorders, still photographers, art direction assistants and women employees.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson Jordy Patel confirmed the news and said, "Yes another list of 7000 workers have come from federation that we apparently had left out. We cross checked as that includes a lot of veteran out of work actors as well amongst other categories. We gonna do the need full by Monday individually in theirs accounts".

Besides Salman, the entire film industry has together contributed a sum of Rs 2 Crore 80 Lakhs to FWICE. Other Bollywood fraternity members who have generously donated are Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anand Pandit and others.

The film industry workers, technicians who depend on their daily wages for sustenance have been badly hit amid this Coronavirus crisis in the country.

Salman Khan's song based on coronavirus crisis titled Pyaar Karona released recently and fans, are loving the message of hope and safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

