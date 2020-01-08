Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with swanky BMW 5. The actor pens a heartfelt note

Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a BMW 5

Salman Khan, who is known to be 'yaaron ka yaar' gifted his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep a brand new swanky BMW 5. The superstar surprised Sudeep at his home and the Kannada superstar can't thank him enough. Calling it ''sweetest gesture'', Kichcha Sudeep penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

''Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist,'' the actor wrote alongside the collage of different pictures.

Earlier, Salman gifted one of his most loved possessions to Kichcha Sudeep. The superstar gave his precious jacket to him. Sharing about it on Instagram, the Kannada actor wrote, '' A line Salman Khan sir said when he put this jacket on to me. 'I never thought I would ever part with this jacket.' He got his favourite pet's pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank you for this love sir."

For those unversed, Kichcha Sudeep played the antagonist in the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. He is seen as the villainous Balli Singh.

The Kannada actor made in Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ram Gopal Varma's Phoonk and later went on to work in his another directorial Rann. Rakta Charitra, which released in 2010 was his last film until he made his comeback with Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 last year.