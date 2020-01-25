Salman Khan 'saddened' by demise of Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has mourned the death of Vinay Sinha, who produced the 1994 cult comedy flick Andaz Apna Apna, which also features Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Salman on Saturday evening tweeted: "Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family."

Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 25, 2020

Sinha passed away on January 24. He had also produced films such as Chor Police (1983), Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi (1985) and Naseeb (1997). The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film Andaz Apna Apna is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all times. However, the film only managed a luke warm business at the box-office.

As per reports, Sinha was contemplating to do something on the lines of his cult film, though not exactly a sequel or remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh had reportedly been approached for the film.

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan also tweeted to express condolences.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Aamir.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 24, 2020

Commenting on Aamir's tweet, a user shared: "RIP Vinayji... AAA was, is and will be remain most comedy film ever made in India." Another user wrote: "One of the most epic comedy movie in Hindi.. I have not seen any movie which still makes me laugh every time I watch it!"

