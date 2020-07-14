Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan pays respects to all farmers as he shares pic soaked in mud

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a fresh picture from his farmhouse in Panvel as he tried his hand at farming. In the picture, the Dabangg star can be seen coated in mud. Donning shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, Salman Khan can be seen taking a breather in the latest picture. "Respect to all the farmers", the actor captioned the picture.

Recently, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera took to Instagram and shared a video where Salman Khan was walking ahead of Shera as they venture into the wild. In the video, Salman can be seen sporting a t-shirt and black shorts. He is seen enjoying his time with his family in the arms of nature. Shera captioned the video and wrote, “Following the Legend........ My Maalik @Beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Legend #Sheraa #Beingsheraa". Check out the video here:

Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment of the hit film franchise Dabangg. He was seen reprising his role of Chulbul Panday in the film. Along with him, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep were seen in prominent roles in the film. This year, Salman Khan was going to be seen in his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but the film was not completed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film will reportedly release after everything is back to normal.

