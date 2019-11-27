Salman Khan's family picture with father Salim, Arpita and others will give you Hum Saath Saath Hain feel

Bhaijaan Salman Khan is one of those actors for whom family comes first. Time and again, he is seen spending some quality time with his father, brothers, sisters, and mothers. The Khan 'parivaar' came together for a family picture on the occasion of Salman's mom's birthday. Everyone also celebrated the wedding anniversary of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. A beautiful picture has been shared on Instagram in which Salman can be seen posing with his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush and his niece Alizeh.

Arpita shared the pictures on her Instagram which were taken before heading out for a bash. The Dabangg 3 actor is seen wearing a black tee with jeans. She captioned the first picture as, "Thankful, Grateful, Blessed."

Along with the second picture she wrote, "Fam-Jam."

Coming back to the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Prabhu Deva directorial Dabangg 3 which will release on December 20, 2020. Apart from Salman who will be seen playing the role of Chulbul Pandey, the film will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer here:

