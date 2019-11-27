Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, real names of these 15 celebrities will leave you surprised

Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2019 11:26 IST
Shakespeare once said, 'What's in a name' and we thought that they have nothing to do in our life but what about those whose life surrounds around their names and yes, we are talking about our favourite celebrities. They play an important role in our lives-- from dressing style to imitating them to keeping the names of our children after them. But do you know there are many Bollywood celebrities who have either changed their names before entering the industry while some did it post their entry. At other times, there have been instances when any director, friend or co-actor asked them to change their name. Without much further-a-do, let's have a look at the real names of these Bollywood celebrities.

1. Salman Khan

Our very own Bhaijaan uses the shorter version of his real name-- Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.

2. Katrina Kaif

Justtttttt ........ 💛

Do you know Katrina's real name? It's Katrina Turquotte?

3. Akshay Kumar

👓

Akshay Kumar's real name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia is now used for his home production- Hari Om Entertainment.

4. Mallika Sherawat

Basking in the Californian sun 🌞 #mood

The real name of India's one of the hottest actresses, Mallika is Reema Lamba.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Even our Greek God has another name for himself which is none other than Hrithik Nagrath.

6. Shilpa Shetty

 

 

Shilpa Shetty changed her name from Ashwini Shetty because of numerological reasons. 

7. Sridevi

 

The real name of the veteran actress was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. 

8. Prabhas

Even Baahubali star Prabhas uses a shorter version of his OG name- Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. 

9. Saif Ali Khan

India Tv - saif ali khan

saif ali khan

The Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan was not born with the same name. It came to light when Saif and Kareena's marriage papers highlighted his real name-- Sajid Ali Khan.

10. Preity Zinta

The pretty actress Preity changed her name from Preetam Zinta Singh to Preity Zinta. 

11. Ajay Devgn

😎

Actor Ajay Devgn who is known for changing the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn has also changed his real name which is not Ajay but Vishal.

12. Tiger Shroff

 Jai Hemant Shroff opted for a new and cool name as Tiger.

13. Kiara Advani

How many of you know that Kiara's real name was Alia?

14. Sunny Leone

Love Dubai!

Karenjit Kaur Vohra changed her real name to Sunny Leone.

15. Tabu

The real name of Tabu is Tabassum Hashmi Khan.

