Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, real names of these 15 celebrities will leave you surprised

Shakespeare once said, 'What's in a name' and we thought that they have nothing to do in our life but what about those whose life surrounds around their names and yes, we are talking about our favourite celebrities. They play an important role in our lives-- from dressing style to imitating them to keeping the names of our children after them. But do you know there are many Bollywood celebrities who have either changed their names before entering the industry while some did it post their entry. At other times, there have been instances when any director, friend or co-actor asked them to change their name. Without much further-a-do, let's have a look at the real names of these Bollywood celebrities.
1. Salman Khan
Our very own Bhaijaan uses the shorter version of his real name-- Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.
2. Katrina Kaif
Do you know Katrina's real name? It's Katrina Turquotte?
3. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's real name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia is now used for his home production- Hari Om Entertainment.
4. Mallika Sherawat
The real name of India's one of the hottest actresses, Mallika is Reema Lamba.
5. Hrithik Roshan
Even our Greek God has another name for himself which is none other than Hrithik Nagrath.
6. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty changed her name from Ashwini Shetty because of numerological reasons.
7. Sridevi
The real name of the veteran actress was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.
8. Prabhas
Even Baahubali star Prabhas uses a shorter version of his OG name- Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.
9. Saif Ali Khan
The Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan was not born with the same name. It came to light when Saif and Kareena's marriage papers highlighted his real name-- Sajid Ali Khan.
10. Preity Zinta
The pretty actress Preity changed her name from Preetam Zinta Singh to Preity Zinta.
11. Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn who is known for changing the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn has also changed his real name which is not Ajay but Vishal.
12. Tiger Shroff
Jai Hemant Shroff opted for a new and cool name as Tiger.
13. Kiara Advani
How many of you know that Kiara's real name was Alia?
14. Sunny Leone
Karenjit Kaur Vohra changed her real name to Sunny Leone.
15. Tabu
The real name of Tabu is Tabassum Hashmi Khan.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News