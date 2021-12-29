Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN.KHAN.UNIVERSE Salman Khan ditches car, drives auto around Panvel farmhouse | Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who recently celebrated his 56th birthday was snapped driving an auto-rickshaw around his Panvel farmhouse. The video of the superstar has left his fans impressed. In the video clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks." "He's such a down to earth person," another one wrote.

Take a look:

A day before his birthday, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district. He was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged later. Post his discharge from the hospital, Salman was back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he interacted with the media.

The actor said "A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice."

Later, the actor hosted a birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse which was attended by several celebrities including Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul among others.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The actor will soon resume shooting his film 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. Recently, he announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which is slated to be written by S S Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who won the Nationa Award for the best story for the original film.

