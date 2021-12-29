Shah Rukh Khan's unseen photo from Pathan sets goes viral; fans say 'Boss Is Back'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIGANTA_HAZARIKA Shah Rukh Khan's unseen photo from Pathan sets goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new picture with a model went viral on internet. The actor who is gearing up the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan' is seen posing for an image on the sets of one of his shoots. Although the location and project details are not clear, fans speculate the picture was taken during Pathan's filming, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Taking to Instagram model-actor Diganta Hazarika dropped the picture with SRK and wrote, "Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being." In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan posed in a black T-shirt and sunglasses with his hair tied back.

Reacting to the pictures, the excited fans took to the comment section and said, "Boss Is Back." Another wrote, "We Love You Shah Rukh Khan." Fans, who are eagerly waiting for Khan's Pathan said, "Pathan kab aa rha h sir." A user asked, "Is this pic from Pathan Set?" Well, Pathan that is currently under production marks Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone jetted off to Mallorca to shoot for a song for 'Pathan'. The aim is to make 'Pathan' a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Siddharth Anand (director) and YRF are leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal.

'Pathan' also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps and is expected to hit the screens in the latter half of next year.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018's Anand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.