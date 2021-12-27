Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PEACEI24/@IBADASSALMANIAC Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Actor cuts cake with niece Ayat at Panvel farmhouse | VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is winning hearts all over with his latest film 'Antim: The Final Truth,' turned a year older on Monday (December 27). The actor has been ruling the film industry for more than 30 years now. Popularly known as Bhai, the actor has a huge fan following all over the world. As the superstar is celebrating his 56th birthday with family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, several videos and pictures from the grand celebration have been doing the rounds and, Salman Khan fans can’t keep calm.

Salman hosted the party at his farmhouse at Panvel. Many celebrities including Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and others were spotted as they made their way into Salman's farmhouse. In certain awwdorable videos of Salman's birthday, we can see him cut the cake with niece Ayat, his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's little girl. The two were even seen cutting the cake together as everyone around them enjoyed and hooted for the uncle-niece cake duo. For the occasion, Salman wore a black t-shirt paired with a leather jacket with white faux-fur on his collar and dark-coloured bottom with shoes. #BhaiKaBirthday trends as Salman Khan turns 56, fans shower love on their favourite superstar

Birthday boy Salman Khan was also seen riding an off-road vehicle, Polaris RZR, during his birthday celebrations at the Panvel farmhouse.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The actor will soon resume shooting his film 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.

Recently, he announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' which is slated to be written by S S Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who won the Nationa Award for the best story for the original film. The actor attended a 'RRR' pre-release event where he updated his fans about the same. For the unversed, the original film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.

