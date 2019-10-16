Salman Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif on her new beauty line

Salman Khan posted on his Instagram to promote Katrina Kaif's new beauty line

Superstar Salman Khan who is known to be the ultimate friend in Bollywood took to his Instagram to promote her close friend Katrina Kaif's newly launched make-up brand. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, 'Congrats @katrinakaif for the launch of ur new makeup line. To all my fans, ab aap bhi Make up ke liye line mein khade ho Jao. . . pls follow karo . . @kaybykatrina'

Earlier Katrina shared a video that offered a sneak peek into her new line of makeup products, Kay beauty. Sharing the video on her Instagram Katrina wrote, 'its finallyyyyyyyyyy ready ......... ARRIVING October 22, 2019 Two years ago i dreamt of creating a beauty line ........So excited to finally share it with you ...... can’t wait And it’s all on @kaybykatrina'

Katrina said her new beauty line will be a bridge between glamour and care. Katrina said that she came up with this idea of a new beauty line almost two years ago. Katrina shared a letter telling about her new beauty line

"I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who have been seen together in films like Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were last seen together in this year's Eid release Bharat. Katrina will next be seen teaming up with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.