Russia-Ukraine War: Priyanka Chopra shares heart-wrenching video of newborn babies trapped in bomb shelter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

With Russia and Ukraine at war, the world is in a tense situation at the moment. As the fears of losing innocent lives increase, global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken to social media to share a post on the Ukraine crisis. The actress shared a video of newborn babies trapped in Ukraine's bomb shelter. The video sees these newborns being taken care of in a small space with chaos all around. It is a heart wrenching visual. In addition to sharing the video originally posted by NYT, Priyanka requested the UN organization- UNICEF to pay attention to this issue.

In another post, Priyanka Chopra, who was appointed the UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, strongly reacted to the crisis which is currently unfolding in Ukraine following the military attack launched by Russia. Terming the situation as "terrifying", she has urged people on behalf of Unicef to provide aid to Ukraine. The actress shared a video of news coverage on the situation in Ukraine, which is getting battered with Russian bombing on their military bases. The bombing has created widespread panic among the Ukrainians, who have turned subway stations into underground bunkers to stay safe during the ongoing skirmish.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It's difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world."

Urging people to lend a helping hand, she wrote, "There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine."

There was another video posted by the actress on her Instagram stories. "Newborn infants from the neonatal intensive care unit at a children’s hospital in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, were moved into a makeshift bomb shelter on a lower level of the building on Thursday. Dnipro was the target of missile strikes as Russia’s invasion of the country began early Thursday morning," the caption of the video reads.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has drawn varied reactions from influential people. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had urged the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help find an alternative route for evacuating stranded Indians.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, following a series of sanctions by the west and other countries. In view of this outcome, the Ukrainian army is battling Russian invaders from three sides. As the Russia-Ukraine intensifies, the attack has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.