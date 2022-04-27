Runway 34 first review: Jackky Bhagnani, Kapil Sharma, Genelia & other celebs laud Ajay Devgn's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS 'Runway 34' will hit theatres on April 29

Highlights Runway 34 is based on a true story

The film has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn

Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in theatres on April 29. Ahead of its theatrical release several celebrities who have already watched the film shared their reviews on social media platforms. Kapil Sharma lauded Ahjay for his direction, while Jackky Bhagnani said girlfriend Rakul Preet has made him proud with her performance. Genelia also shared her feedback about the film.

Jackky Bhagnani declared the film a 'must watch' and mentioned, "“#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapil wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, "#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched."

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer is unstoppable; will it beat Runway 34 and Heropanti 2?

'Runway 34' is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

'Runway 34' also stars Boman Irani, Carryminati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says 'Runway 34' is made with lot of heart and hard work