Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE/YOUTUBE KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer is unstoppable; will it beat Runway 34 and Heropanti 2?

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has wooed us not just with its storyline or cast but also with its amazing box office collection. The Prashanth Neel starrer ever since its release on April 14 has been breaking records not just in the regional but also in the Hindi markets. After RRR, it has become yet another film to beat recently released Bollywood projects. Looking at its massive success, the makers of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' postponed its release but it could not work wonders. Many Bollywood buffs are now excited to see how the upcoming projects like Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' and 'Runway 34' featuring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will perform. The upcoming weekend will bring along the celebrations of Eid which will help give these films a boost however one should not forget the kind of love the audience is showering upon by choosing it upon any other film in the theatre.

Talking about the same, a report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The second weekend drop if we take the Fri - Sun period last week is just a little over 60% which is fantastic considering the volume of business the film has done till date KGF 2. The film may well hold well when the Eid films come also as the releases of KGF 2 (hindi) did not really dent RRR (hindi) so it may be the Eid releases will not affect KGF 2 either."

Meanwhile, the worldwide collections of KGF Chapter 2 stand as follows:

Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs164.20cr

Day 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90cr

Day 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10cr

Day 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25cr

Day 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35cr

Day 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35cr

Day 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15cr

Day 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05cr

Day 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05cr

Day 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85cr

Day 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30cr

Day 12 World Wide Gross - 30 cr

Coming To Heropanti 2, it is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also starring Tara Sutaria in the lead, the film happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release Heropanti featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The film's trailer has already excited the fans enough and it is expected that the opening day collections of the film at the box office will turn out to be Rs 5-7 Cr nett.

While 'Runway 34' also features Rakul Preet Singh and is expected to collect around ₹ 12.00 Cr nett on its first day. The drama thriller based on true facts is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms in association with Panorama Studios.