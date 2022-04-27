Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/365_2022 Michele Morrone's 365 Days 2 Release: Date, Time, Where to Watch, Movie Review, Cast & Plot of the steamy film

Michele Morrone starrer '365 Day: This Day' which happens to be the sequel to the popular 2020 film, '365 Days' is all set to release today on Netflix. Directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, the film is based on one of the intensely sensual bestselling novels by Polish novelist Blanka Lipińska. The film will yet again be filled with the sizzling chemistry between Sicilian mafia boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) and Laura (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka). The original film ended on a cliffhanger and left viewers worried about whether or not the two of them will get married or not. Well, going by the new trailer, their union will definitely take place but will soon witness the entry of a newcomer Nacho (Simone Susinna) who seems to capture Laura's attention. Just in case you're all set to watch Laura and Massimo's exciting adventure again, here are all the relevant details you should follow.

What is 365 Day: This Day release date and time?

April 27, 2022, at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch 365 Days: This Day online?

365 Days: This Day will be available on OTT giant Netflix from April 27, 2022.

Who is the Director of 365 Day: This Day?

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes

Who are the producers of 365 Day: This Day?

365 Day: This Day has been bankrolled by Mandes, Ewa Lewandowska and Maciej Kawulski.

365 Day: This Day cast details:

Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Magdalena Lamparksa as Olga

Simone Susinna as Marcelo "Nacho" Matos

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of 365 Day: This Day:

Where to download 365 Day: This Day movie online?

You can download 365 Day: This Day from Netflix if you have a paid subscription to the same.

