Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, Ira Khan: Celebs who got candid about weight gain

Body weight is a major talking point among people. It can fluctuate when a person is not looking after themselves as they should be. Due to various factors, sometimes not under one's control, weight can be put on. For some, a number on a scale is something that can't be overlooked easily and in such a case, it may even take a toll on mental health.

As we move into a world where people increasingly and openly accept themselves as they are and be at peace with their bodies, we take a look at celebrities who opened up on weight gain and created normalcy around it by starting a conversation.

Ira Khan

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opened up on gaining as much as 20 kilos and how it was 'messing with her head'. Her social media post revealed that she has also started her fitness journey to be a better version of herself.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted that she does get bothered by the scrutiny over her body. She said that while she doesn't have the body she used to, she has accepted it for what it is now. Priyanka said she also knows that her confidence and her ability to impress others 'has nothing to do with my body'.

Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith opened up on gaining weight during the pandemic in 2021. He flaunted his 'overgrown' belly without any embarrassment on social media and also documented his fitness journey for a series titled Best Shape of My Life.

Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner opened up about her weight gain after getting infected with COVID-19. In her post, the actress was candid enough to reveal that she put on 7 kgs in the recovery phase which made her feel uncomfortable and low on confidence.

Karan Wahi

TV host and actor Karan Wahi got candid on social media about having the 'perfect body' all year round. He shared some pictures that busted the myth that 'abs are forever'. In the images, the weight he put on during the lockdown was evident.

Hina Khan

In October last year, actress Hina Khan, got infected with COVID-19. Later, she talked about prioritising mental health over physical health. She shared that she 'put on kilos' in a post on social media.

Aditya Narayan

Singer and reality TV show host Aditya Narayan had put on several kilos in April 2021 after he caught COVID-19 infection. The actor shared a photo with his protruding belly and accepted his body changes. Later, he embarked on a terrific fitness journey which was dubbed inspirational by his followers.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who was trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain, did not shy away from accepting her body and slammed people who were ' fat shaming' her. She further emphasised that 'fitness' was a priority for her and she was not one to fit into society’s standards.

Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni revealed on social media that he put on 12 kgs due to coronavirus infection. He also said that he will be embarking on a fitness journey before actively looking for roles.

Priya Ahuja

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja, who played the character of Rita Reporter in the comedy show, shared that she had 'loose skin and fat' on her belly post-pregnancy. Her note on body positivity earned praise on social media.