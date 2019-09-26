Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor remembers legendary actor Dev Anand with throwback photos

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has paid his tribute to legendary actor Dev Anand on his 96th birthday anniversary. Anand Sahab was born on 26th September 1923 and joined the world of acting in 1946 with the film Hum Ek Hain. Since then, he has treated his fans with a number of path-breaking performances. As the world gear up to remember him on his birth anniversary, Rishi Kapoor made it even more special by sharing old pictures with the legend.

Rishi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand Sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party “We youngsters should do a film together” Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!”

Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party “We youngsters should do a film together” Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/3srYwou8Rw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 26, 2019

Not just Rishi Kapoor but other celebrities also paid their tribute to Dev Anand in their own way. Bollywood singer Shaan shraed a video on his social media in which eh can be seen singing the legend’s songs and paid tribute to him. He wrote, “Remembering the Evergreen #DevAnand of Hid Birthday today!!!”

