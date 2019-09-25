Birth Anniversary Special: From real name to his love for Suraiya, lesser-known facts about Dev Anand

Dev Anand's birth anniversary special

Dev Anand, an unimitable and debonair Bollywood actor whose style of romance made girls' heart skip a beat back then. Loved for his charismatic personality enjoyed a huge fan following among Indian women. In a career spanning over more than 65 years, the heartthrob was known for his different perspective and bold choices.

Born as Dharam Dev Anand, after spending his early years in Gharota village of Shakargarh tehsil in Gurdaspur district in Punjab (British India), he completed his schooling from Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie. Later, he joined Lahore’s Government College for a BA degree in English Literature.

Today is the 96th birth anniversary of Dev Saab, as he was affectionately called, and on this occasion, let's recall his journey. In case you don't know much about our Adonis of Indian cinema, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

Dev Anand was a huge Ashok Kumar fan and decided to take up acting after watching his films like Achhut Kanya and Kismat.

The actor got his first film as the lead hero in 1948 Ziddi, co-starring Kamini Kaushal.



Dev Anand has produced 35 films and directed 19 movies in his career.



He was reportedly banned from wearing black suits in public. Reason? His die-hard female fans who used to jump off their buildings on seeing him, especially in a black suit.



Singer-actor Suraiya and Dev Anand fell in love with him during the shooting of the song 'Kinare kinare chale jayenge' from the film Vidya. Actually, while shooting the scene, the boat capsized and Anand saved Suraiya from drowning just like a reel-life hero. Later, on the sets of 1950 film Afsar, Anand proposed to Suraiya by giving her a diamond ring worth Rs 3,000



Dev Anand was a politically active film star. He opposed the Internal Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. He campaigned against her and even formed a party National Party of India, which he disbanded later.



Dev Anand has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002 for his unparallel contribution to Indian cinema.



The actor died in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 of a cardiac arrest on December 3, 2011 (December 4, 2011 by Indian Standard Time).

Thank You Dev Saab for teaching us to accept life as it comes (Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya!)