Mumbai woman duped of Rs 3.75 crore in virtual hearing scam using fake identity of Justice Chandrachud

Mumbai:

A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mumbai where a woman was allegedly conned of nearly Rs 3.75 crore by a man impersonating Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The fraudster reportedly conducted a fake virtual hearing and threatened to implicate her in a money laundering case. He then promised to arrange her bail. Even though the woman pleaded innocence, she was instructed to submit all documents related to her assets and investments.

Investigations revealed that the woman transferred a total of Rs 3.75 crore between August and October to multiple bank accounts. The scammers had reportedly assured her that the amount would be returned after an audit. When the money was not refunded, she approached the police. The probe led by Joint CP Lakhmi Gautam and DCP Cyber Police Purushottam Karad resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Jitendra Biyani from Surat.

Another woman duped of Rs 1.1 crore

According to the police, the accused had used the fraudulently obtained money in other digital arrest scams as well. In another disturbing incident, an 86-year-old woman was held under a so-called "digital arrest" for seven days and forced to pay Rs 1.1 crore. The fraudsters posed as officials of the police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and even sent fake documents and arrest warrants to intimidate her.

Police caution against 'digital arrest' scam

Mumbai Police has warned citizens that terms like digital arrest are being used by cybercriminals to spread fear, even though Indian law has no provision for such procedures. The police urged people not to trust unknown calls, video calls or messages and to never share personal or banking information without verification. The central government has launched tools like the I4C database and Suspect Search to help identify suspicious phone numbers, email IDs and UPI handles. Victims of cyber fraud have been advised to immediately register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal or contact the 1930 helpline.

