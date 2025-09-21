Delhi: Conmen digitally arrest former banker, dupe him of Rs 23 crore in 'cyber fraud' Using the threat of legal action, the fraudsters pressured the victim into moving money from his various bank accounts—spanning Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, and Canara Bank—into several accounts managed by the gang. By the time the conmen severed communication, his accounts had been wiped clean.

New Delhi:

A shocking case of cybercrime has surfaced in Delhi, where fraudsters duped a retired banker, Naresh Malhotra, of Rs 23 crore through a method known as digital arrest. The ordeal began when Malhotra received a phone call from a woman impersonating a telecom company official, claiming that his mobile number was being used for illegal activities.

Fake officials keep victim under “digital arrest”

Following this, the fraudsters posed as officials from the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). From August 4 to September 4, Malhotra was subjected to a month-long “digital arrest,” during which the scammers maintained constant pressure on him through phone and video calls, forbidding him from stepping out or informing others.

Transfer of funds under threat

Exploiting fear of legal consequences, the scammers coerced the victim into transferring funds from his multiple bank accounts- including Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, and Canara Bank- to several accounts controlled by the gang. By the time the fraudsters cut off contact, his accounts had been completely emptied.

Complaint and police action

Initially, Malhotra refrained from reporting the crime due to fear and manipulation by the conmen. However, he eventually lodged a complaint through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The case has since been handed over to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police.

Partial recovery of funds

Investigations revealed that the money had been funnelled through multiple layers of accounts and withdrawn from various parts of the country. Despite this, Delhi Police managed to freeze Rs 12.11 crore across bank accounts linked to the fraudulent network.

Complex trail of cybercrime

Authorities believe the fraud was orchestrated by a sophisticated gang operating multiple mule accounts to obscure the money trail. The case highlights the growing menace of digital arrest scams, where victims are psychologically trapped by impersonators of law enforcement agencies.

The Delhi Police cyber unit is continuing its probe, tracking digital footprints and coordinating with banks to recover more funds. This case stands as one of the most high-profile digital arrest scams reported in the capital.