Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is in Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Confirming to India TV, Randhir Kapoor said, "Yes, Rishi is in hospital, his health deteriorated Wednesday evening and he had difficulty in breathing. He is unable to talk due to medication. Doctors asked the family to go home so we came back. I am worried becaue he is my younger brother...We are praying for his speedy recovery. Neetu is by his side at this time."