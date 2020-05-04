Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and brother Ranbir

Monday, May 04, 2020
     
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on April 30 at a Mumbai hospital after battling with cancer. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback family photo. Seen it yet?

New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2020 15:43 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has shared a throwback family photograph on Instagram. In the picture, Rishi and Neetu Singh can be seen twinning in white T-shirt and blue jeans. Neetu can be seen holding little Ranbir Kapoor while Riddhima is smiling at the camera.

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites. Meanwhile, have a look at the photo here:

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

