Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pic of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and brother Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has shared a throwback family photograph on Instagram. In the picture, Rishi and Neetu Singh can be seen twinning in white T-shirt and blue jeans. Neetu can be seen holding little Ranbir Kapoor while Riddhima is smiling at the camera.

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites. Meanwhile, have a look at the photo here:

Rishi Kapoor old photo

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

