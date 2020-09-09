Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty's 2009 tweet about narcotics trafficking goes viral post arrest

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case on Tuesday in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea was sent to 14-days judicial custody after three days of grilling interrogation. Soon after her arrest, Rhea's 2009 tweet went viral in which she had talked about narcotics trafficking. The actress had shared a 'horrific; story of a girl who suffered in jail for four and a half years. Rhea Chakraborty tweeted, "just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking.."

just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,, — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) November 19, 2009

Three days after her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was not only consuming marijuana (ganja), but also taking chemical drugs. The actress also confessed to 'buying drugs' with her brother Showik. Her brother was arrested last week along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. He had confessed that he used to procure drugs on the behest of Rhea.

Soon after the tweet went viral, many users and supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family trolled the actress and claimed that she had predicted her future in the tweet. One Twitter user wrote, "What a prophecy! Rhea is India's answer." Another wrote, "Jail mein chakki pising and pising and pising." "What a big day! Jyotishacharya ke baad Rheacharya," wrote another.

What a big day! Jyotishacharya ke baad Rheacharya 😂 — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 8, 2020

Jail mein chakki pising and pising and pising. — Rahul_Proud Indian (@mrahulsips) September 8, 2020

kuch bhi kaho, ladki mein confidence tha.. ek din avashya aisa kuch kar ke dikhayegi.. https://t.co/XIQOcRMWBL — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 8, 2020

Maybe she is a time traveller who visits the past to write her own story to warn herself, but she isn't too smart to get the clues.🤔 — dewniks (@dewniks) September 8, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation. Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.

In a scathing statement targeting the family of Sushant, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde termed it as a "travesty of justice". "Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the case of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.

