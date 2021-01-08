Remo D’Souza hits the gym after recovering from heart attack, shares video of himself lifting weights

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMO D’SOUZA Remo D’Souza hits the gym after recovering from heart attack

After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza shared a video of himself being back at the gym after nearly a month. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself lifting weights. The director, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem last month, started gymming and exercise under the supervision of a medical professional.

Sharing the video from his recent gym session, Remo captioned it “The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback’ just started today:) slowly but surely:))) @koki #cardiacrehab.”

Remo D'Souza also shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate. The director started his new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family. "Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"The one BIG lesson I learned is that we only have one #LIFE, so just #LOVE each other , there is no need of #HATE :) so once again thanks to these #angels and doctors for the lovely support and treatment (#sunilwani) thank you :) and my mom, sisters,brother:))) and my friends my sons @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa my Santa @lizelleremodsouza love you," he added.

Last year, in December, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty. He had undergone treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. On Christmas, Remo's wife Lizelle took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself giving a hug to the filmmaker and thanked the people who were with her when the Race 3 director was in the hospital. She extended a warm thank you to superstar Salman Khan as well, calling him an 'angel' and her 'biggest emotional support.'