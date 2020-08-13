Image Source : TWITTER/PRANITHPAWANKLN Remembering Bollywood's Chandni aka Sridevi with her evergreen performances on her birthday

Bollywood actress late Sridevi redefined Indian Cinema with some of her exemplary performances, and received national acclaim receiving National Award, Nandi Awards, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, among other coveted wins. She was also honored with Padma Shri Award by the Government of India and was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations across genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas.

Here is a list of memorable movies and roles that she played through her filmography to watch and celebrate this legend actress on her birthday:

Nagina:

Image Source : INDIA TV NAGINA

Nagina is an award winning Indian fantasy movie, directed and produced by Harmesh Malhotra, starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film revolves around Rajni, a shape-shifting cobra who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. Sridevi’s portrayal of Naagin in the film is immortal and praised even today. Stream Nagina on Amazon Prime Video.

Chandni:

Image Source : INDIA TV Chandni

Fate leaves Chandni shattered as her love Rohit disappears from her life. She meets Lalit and they befriend each other until Rohit knocks on her door. You will fall in love with Chandni all over again watching Sridevi in her mesmerizing appearance and performance. Watch Chandni on Amazon Prime Video.

Inquilaab:

Image Source : INDIA TV INQUILAAB

Inquilaab is a Bollywood Hindi action drama movie, directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles. A politician helps a jobless man to become a police officer and then uses him for his nefarious activities. His wife finds out he is being used as a pawn and tries to prevent him from becoming one. Stream Inquilaab on Amazon Prime Video.

Khuda Gawah:

Image Source : INDIA TV Khuda Gawah

Khuda Gawah is a love story of two lovers, Baadshah Khan and Benazir who are separated due to a series of incidents that are only resolved years later with the arrival of their daughter. Sridevi played double role in the film, being Benazir as well as the daughter herself. Watch Khuda Gawah on Amazon Prime Video.

Himmatwala:

Image Source : INDIA TV Himmatwala

Himmatwala is a Bollywood action comedy movie, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, starring Jeetendra, Sridevi, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles. A poor and wronged woman's son returns from the big city to avenge his father, an honest school teacher. He decides to teach a lesson to the people responsible for the condition of his family. Watch Himmatwala on Amazon Prime Video.

There are numerous films to reminisce the memorable roles of Sridevi on her birthday. Even though she is not with us today, her evergreen performances will always be remembered.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage