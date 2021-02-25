Ranvir Shorey tests COVID-19 negative, thanks fans for their good wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVIR SHOREY Ranvir Shorey tests Covid negative

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with his fans and followers and thanked them for wishes and prayers. "Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes," Ranvir tweeted. The concerned netizens were happy to hear the news of the actor's recovery but warned him about the effects caused by the deadly virus even after testing negative.

The fans urged Ranvir to take necessary precautions and abide by a healthy diet. "Yayyyyyy.... But please do take care.. There will be weakness.. Take rest for one week more. Eat well and have coconut water!" wrote a user as she expressed her happiness over the news. While another said, "Stay safe stay healthy stay witty. Always good wishes for you sir."

Take a look at his post here

Earlier, Ranvir said he has tested positive for coronavirus and was under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote.

The actor also took to Twitter and revealed that it was not the Covid but the results that was killing him then.

"It’s not the Covid, it’s the wait for the test results that’s killing me right now," Ranvir wrote sharing a Mr. Bean meme.

The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like 'Angrezi Medium', 'Lootcase', 'Kadakh', and series such as 'PariWar' and 'High'. While Ranvir features in the recently released second season of the web series Metro Park. He plays the popular character Kalpesh Patel.