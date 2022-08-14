Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor of the Year Award for 83 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who has been unanimously hailed for delivering his career-best performance with 83 in which he played the role of the Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, has won the Best Actor of the Year award at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM)! Ranveer has so far swept the awards functions right since 83’s release, taking home the Best Actor trophy for his incredible performance in the Kabir Khan directorial. He said 83 will always be one of the most cherished films in his outstanding filmography.

83, at the peak of omicron, opened at 12.64 crore nett and recorded a lifetime collection of 110 crore in India. Total global collection of 83 stands at 200 crore nett and, given the post pandemic results of Bollywood films, 83’s box office result is still a huge plus for Bollywood!

Ranveer said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev ‘83’ one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

He added, "But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Ranveer dedicated this honour to every member of Kapil Dev’s World Cup-winning squad. He said, “I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world."

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Ranveer is unanimously regarded as the best actor of his generation because of his shape-shifting ability to transform himself on screen every single time. From his debut in Band Baaja Baarat to Lootera and Bajirao Mastani, from Padmaavat to Simmba, from Gully Boy to 83 – Ranveer has delivered the biggest performances in the history of Indian cinema in the last 10 years.

In the IIHB TIARA research that was recently released, Ranveer tops the list of the Coolest Superstar of the country – a very important brand attribute that makes him the most sought-after face in the brand endorsement space. Ranveer also tops Bollywood on being the Trendiest Superstar as per the same research.

According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. He is currently the most valued film personality in India.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

